Jesse James’ ‘Monster Garage’ Returns on Discovery Plus

Jesse James, founder of West Coast Choppers, hosts custom-built auto show Monster Garage starting Jan. 4 on Discovery Plus. The show initially ran on Discovery, ending in 2006.

Each episode will feature five builders who are given five days to transform a street vehicle into a “one-of-a-kind monster machine,” said Discovery Plus. Winners get $5,000 worth of tools and losers get their build blown up. “James, along with a new crew of maverick mechanics each week, set out to continue his legacy and inspire a new generation of builders,” according to Discovery Plus.

“I’m very thankful for Discovery CEO David Zaslav for keeping the Monster Garage candle lit for the last 10 years,” said James. “We always knew we would eventually bring it back. I also knew when that day came, I needed to be ready. More skills in my toolbox and a clear mind and schedule. Ready to put my head down and work as hard as possible to push the limits of TV again.”

Monster Garage is produced by Fremantle’s Original Productions. For Original Productions, Brian Lovett, Jeff Hasler, Ernie Avila and Sam Wasserman are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler and Gretchen Morning are executive producers.

James exec produces as well.