'Jesse James Is a Dead Man' Delivers For Spike
Sunday night's premiere of Jesse James Is A Dead Man on Spike TV gave the channel its most viewers and highest rating among men 18-49 for a unscripted series premiere. The program was viewed by 888,000 men 18-49 and two million people overall.
The show placed second in its timeslot in the 18-49 male demo behind only the MTV Movie Awards, which aired on Spike sister network sMTV and MTV2.
For the premiere episode James took a flight in a D-16, set himself on fire, and rode a Pro-Stock dragster, all in preparation to ride a 1000 horsepower Nitro bike powered by nitromethane fuel.
Ten one-hour episodes of Jesse James Is A Dead Man have been ordered by Spike. James and Hildie Katibah are the shows executive producers for Payupsucker Productions along with John Brenkus and Mickey Stern for Base Productions.
