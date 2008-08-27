Jesse James Coming To Spike

Former Discovery Channel host Jesse James is coming to Spike TV in new series Jesse James is a Dead Man. James signed a multi-year talent deal with the network in October, 2007. Dead Man will be the first program produced under the deal.

The series, set to premiere in February 2009, follows Jesse each week as he prepares for one dangerous stunt after another. Among th challenges will include racing in the Baja 500 and hitting over 200 miles per hour on a motorcycle powered by nitro-methane.

“Our goal was to create a new and distinctive series for Jesse that is unlike anything else on television,” said Spike senior VP of original series Sharon Levy, announcing the pickup. "In this series, viewers will get to experience one of the most fearless guys on the planet in an entirely new way, taking on death-defying physical challenges each week.”

Spike ordered 10 one hour episodes of Jesse James is a Dead Man, which is being produced by BASE productions and James' production company Payupsucker Productions.