'Jerseylicious' Finale is Style's Most Watched Telecast
The second season finale of Jerseylicious on Sunday night
marked The Style Network's most-watched telecast ever with 925,00 total
viewers.
The episode was also the network's highest-rated telecast
with women 18-34 and women 18-49, earning a 1.33 rating and a 1.18, respectively,
which more than doubled the first season finale's performance.
The second season of Jerseylicious was Style's highest rated
series to date averaging 600,000 viewers and improving 70% over the prior season.
