'Jerseylicious' Finale is Style's Most Watched Telecast

The second season finale of Jerseylicious on Sunday night

marked The Style Network's most-watched telecast ever with 925,00 total

viewers.

The episode was also the network's highest-rated telecast

with women 18-34 and women 18-49, earning a 1.33 rating and a 1.18, respectively,

which more than doubled the first season finale's performance.

The second season of Jerseylicious was Style's highest rated

series to date averaging 600,000 viewers and improving 70% over the prior season.