'Jersey Shore's Return to Seaside Heights Nets 7.6M Viewers

MTV's

Jersey Shore returned to Seaside Heights Thursday night for its fifth

season, drawing 7.6 million total viewers.

The

premiere was down 14% over last August's network-high season four debut (8.8M).

In the

12-34 demo, the season five premiere delivered a 7.2 rating, ranking it as the

most-watched cable telecast of the 2011/12 broadcast season among that demo,

but was also down from the season four debut (8.2).

In addition, the

premiere was the second-most watched series telecast of the season across all

television among 12-34, behind only the premiere of Two and Half Men.