'Jersey Shore's Return to Seaside Heights Nets 7.6M Viewers
MTV's
Jersey Shore returned to Seaside Heights Thursday night for its fifth
season, drawing 7.6 million total viewers.
The
premiere was down 14% over last August's network-high season four debut (8.8M).
In the
12-34 demo, the season five premiere delivered a 7.2 rating, ranking it as the
most-watched cable telecast of the 2011/12 broadcast season among that demo,
but was also down from the season four debut (8.2).
In addition, the
premiere was the second-most watched series telecast of the season across all
television among 12-34, behind only the premiere of Two and Half Men.
