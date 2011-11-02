'Jersey Shore's Fifth Season to Premiere Jan. 5

MTV's reality series hit Jersey Shore will return for its fifth season on Jan. 5, 2012, the

network announced Wednesday.

The season will pick up as the crew returns to Seaside

Heights, N.J., after spending season four in Florence, Italy. As MTV's highest-rated series

ever, the show premiered its fourth season on Aug. 4 to 10.5 million total

viewers, and averaged 9.4 million total viewers each week.

Jersey Shore is

executive produced by SallyAnn Salsano from 495 Productionsm with Jacquelyn French executive producing for MTV.