'Jersey Shore's Fifth Season to Premiere Jan. 5
MTV's reality series hit Jersey Shore will return for its fifth season on Jan. 5, 2012, the
network announced Wednesday.
The season will pick up as the crew returns to Seaside
Heights, N.J., after spending season four in Florence, Italy. As MTV's highest-rated series
ever, the show premiered its fourth season on Aug. 4 to 10.5 million total
viewers, and averaged 9.4 million total viewers each week.
Jersey Shore is
executive produced by SallyAnn Salsano from 495 Productionsm with Jacquelyn French executive producing for MTV.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.