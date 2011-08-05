'JerseyShore' Season Four Premiere Nets 8.8M Viewers
MTV's Jersey
Shore premiered its Italy-based season four Thursday night, garnering 8.8 million
total viewers, the most for a season premiere in network history.
The premiere was
up 4% over January's season three debut (8.45M). The reality series now owns
the three highest-rated series telecasts in network history; Thursday night's
was #3, behind two episodes from season three.
In the 12-34 demo, the season four premiere averaged an 8.2 rating and 6.5
million viewers, almost identical to last season's (8.3 rating, 6.5 million
viewers).
