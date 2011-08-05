'JerseyShore' Season Four Premiere Nets 8.8M Viewers

MTV's Jersey

Shore premiered its Italy-based season four Thursday night, garnering 8.8 million

total viewers, the most for a season premiere in network history.

The premiere was

up 4% over January's season three debut (8.45M). The reality series now owns

the three highest-rated series telecasts in network history; Thursday night's

was #3, behind two episodes from season three.

In the 12-34 demo, the season four premiere averaged an 8.2 rating and 6.5

million viewers, almost identical to last season's (8.3 rating, 6.5 million

viewers).