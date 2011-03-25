Trending

'Jersey Shore' Season Finale Draws 7.6 Million Viewers

By

The third season finale of Jersey Shore Thursday night was the reality series' highest rated
finale yet with MTV's target persons 12-34, earning a 7.3 rating in the demo and drawing 7.6
million total viewers.

Thursday's episode grew 20% in the demo versus its season
two finale and 52% compared to its season one finale. Total viewership gained
25% over season two's finale and 58% over season one's.

Jersey Shore averaged
a 7.7 P12-34 rating in its third season, up 35% over its season two average and
196% versus season one.

Leading out of the JS
finale, the season two premiere of scripted series The Hard Times of RJ Berger had its most-watched telecast ever,
delivering a 3.2 P12-34 rating and 3.1 million total viewers, up 19% from its
series premiere out of the 2010 MTV Movie Awards on June 6, 2010.