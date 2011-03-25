'Jersey Shore' Season Finale Draws 7.6 Million Viewers
The third season finale of Jersey Shore Thursday night was the reality series' highest rated
finale yet with MTV's target persons 12-34, earning a 7.3 rating in the demo and drawing 7.6
million total viewers.
Thursday's episode grew 20% in the demo versus its season
two finale and 52% compared to its season one finale. Total viewership gained
25% over season two's finale and 58% over season one's.
Jersey Shore averaged
a 7.7 P12-34 rating in its third season, up 35% over its season two average and
196% versus season one.
Leading out of the JS
finale, the season two premiere of scripted series The Hard Times of RJ Berger had its most-watched telecast ever,
delivering a 3.2 P12-34 rating and 3.1 million total viewers, up 19% from its
series premiere out of the 2010 MTV Movie Awards on June 6, 2010.
