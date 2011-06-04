‘Jersey Shore' Returns Aug. 4 for Italian Fourth Season

Jersey Shore's fourth season will premiere on Thursday, Aug.

4, MTV announced late Friday. Season four features the cast in Florence, Italy.

MTV also announced that season five of Jersey Shore will

begin production in June with the gang returning to Seaside Heights.

A week before the season four premiere, on July 28, MTV will air a

one-hour special that chronicles the rise of the series to its current pop

culture status through old footage and new cast interviews.

Jersey Shore's third season averaged a 7.7 rating with

MTV's target persons 12-34, up 35% over season two.