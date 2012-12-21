'Jersey Shore' Finale Draws 3.1M Viewers

The series finale of MTV's reality series Jersey Shore drew just 3.1 million viewers on Thursday, which was its least-watched finale on record.

That was also down 34% from the sixth-season premiere on Oct. 4 (4.7 million viewers). Among the adults 18-49 demo, the finale drew a 1.8 rating. At its peak, the show averaged almost 9 million total viewers.

The franchise has launched a few spin-offs in The Pauly D Project and Snooki & JWOWW, which premieres its second season in January. The network also recently greenlit a Vinny Guadagnino talk show.