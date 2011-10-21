'Jersey Shore' Finale Down 13%

The finale of Jersey

Shore's fourth season drew 6.6 million total viewers for MTV at 10 p.m.

Thursday, down 13% from its season three finale last May but still enough to

top all of cable for the night.

The final Italian-set episode delivered a 5.4 rating with

MTV's target persons 12-34, down 26% in the demo from May's finale, which was Jersey Shore's highest-rated season

finale ever.

Overall, the series' fourth season averaged a 6.7 rating with persons 12-34 and 5.4 million viewers in the demo. Jersey Shore averaged 7.3 million total viewers for its Italian run, after delivering a record 8.8 million for its season four premiere on Aug. 4.

Jersey Shore will return to Seaside Heights, N.J., for its fifth season, premiering in January 2012.