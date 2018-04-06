‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Posts Robust Rating on MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has started strong on MTV, the two-hour April 5 premiere posting a 2.96 in viewers 18-34 across two episodes.

The final season of Jersey Shore averaged a 2.82 in 2012. Jersey Shore debuted at 1.38 in 2009, according to MTV.

The ratings make Jersey Shore Family Vacation the most watched unscripted cable series launch in six years, according to MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation features Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The former Jersey Shore cast members reunite in Miami for a little vacation.