‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Back on MTV Nov. 19

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on MTV Nov. 19 with back-to-back episodes. It is season four, as the housemates take over an entire resort and live large.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation features Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

It is a spinoff of Jersey Shore, which premiered in 2009 and returned in 2018.

“Angelina’s wedding and the speech heard around the world left the family fractured, leaving the boys with only one option -- make the family whole again,” said MTV. “So, DJ Pauly D takes over a resort and with the help of Mike ‘The Situation,’ Vinny and Ronnie, they hatch a plan to reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but with this group you never know what will happen.

MTV will air Jersey Shore Family Vacation season three recap specials Thursdays, Nov. 5th and 12th.