Jerry Seinfeld Bringing New Show to NBC

Jerry Seinfeld is returning to NBC. The famous comedian is working on a new series, tentatively titled The Marriage Ref, which will air on the network, though no date for the show’s debut has been announced.

The program will feature celebrities, comedians, and sports stars who will comment and judge actual couples in real-life marital disputes.



“This is not a therapy show, it’s a comedy show,” Seinfeld said in a statement. “After nine years of marriage I have discovered that the comedic potential of this subject is quite rich.”



Seinfeld is teaming up with Ellen Rakieten, a long-time producer of the Oprah Winfrey Show, for the project. His own Columbus 81 Productions will produce the show.



“There is no better partner for me on this venture than Ellen,” Seinfeld said. “She has had such and amazing experience at Harpo and our minds seem perfectly synchronized on the potential of this idea.



In the years since his iconic sitcom Seinfeld went off the air in 1998, Seinfeld has performed stand-up comedy, voice-over work, commercials, and has made cameo appearances in a number of TV shows. The Marriage Ref will be his first TV series since Seinfeld.

