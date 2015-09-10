Jerry Lilly Joining Sinclair as VP of Operations

Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Jerry Lilly to the newly-created position of VP of operations.

His tasks will include improving workflow, streamlining operating procedures and examining new technologies. He will report to senior VP and chief technology officer Del Park, who made the announcement Thursday.

Lilly, who previously founded JDESICS and served as its chief technical architect and VP of engineering, was the VP of field engineering and operations at CNN from 1997-2013, during which he helped launch and build out bureaus, including in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi.

“Jerry has extensive news support experience having directed CNN’s global field services,” Parks said. “He was also involved in capital planning and project management, and provided support and logistics for many of the major world news events.”

“It is an exciting time in our industry to be joining the country’s premier television broadcasting company,” Lilly added. “I look forward to working with the entire Sinclair Broadcast Group team of professionals across the country.”