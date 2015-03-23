Jerry Lewis to Receive NAB Distinguished Service Award
Comedian and philanthropist Jerry Lewis will receive the NAB Distinguished Service Award (DSA) at this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas, during its opening keynote.
The two-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee began the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Labor Day telethon, TV’s top-grossing fundraising program. He also raised $2 billion for the organization during his tenure as its national chairman.
Lewis joins the ranks of former DSA winners that include Mary Tyler Moore, Edward R. Murrow and Oprah Winfrey.
