‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Dies Week Before Episode to Air

A Jeopardy! contestant with stage 4 cancer has died a week before her episode is scheduled to air.

Cindy Stowell, a science content developer from Austin, Tex., died on Dec. 5, her husband confirmed on Twitter.

In the early morning hours cancer took the best friend, partner and pub trivia teammate a guy could ask for. Love you always @nanocindypic.twitter.com/dyyUGZFlSe

— Jason (@habcous) December 5, 2016

Stowell’s episode will air on Dec. 13.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek said in a statement: “When Cindy Stowell taped her appearance on Jeopardy!, she had Stage 4 cancer. Competing on Jeopardy! was a lifelong dream for Cindy, and we’re glad she was able to do so. Sadly, Cindy died on December 5. Our condolences and best wishes to her family and friends.”

She was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer earlier this year and her doctor told her she didn’t have much longer to live. According to the show, she reached out to contestant producer Maggie Speak after receiving an invitation to the next round of casting.

“The doctor’s best guess is about 6 months,” she told Speak. “If there is the chance that I’d be able to still tape episodes of Jeopardy! if I were selected, I’d like to do that and donate any winnings to … charities involved in cancer research. If it is unlikely that the turnaround time would be that quick, then I’d like to give up my try out spot to someone else.”