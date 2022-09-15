Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Sign First-Look Unscripted Deal With Lionsgate

Lionsgate said it signed a three-year first-look deal with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg to develop and produce unscripted and reality TV shows.

The agreement, with the couple’s newly formed Work Baby Productions, also covers documentaries, short-form productions and narrative and non-fiction podcasts.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

McCarthy Wahlberg is an actress, TV personality and author currently serving as a judge on The Masked Singer. Wahlberg was a founding member of New Kids On The Block and currently stars in Blue Bloods on CBS. The couple have been married since 2014.

“Donnie and Jenny are a perfect fit for Lionsgate and our commitment to creating leading unscripted television programming,” said Craig Piligian, president of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and CEO of Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group. “We know they will be excellent partners, and we look forward to helping them build a diverse and hugely successful slate of programs."

As part of the deal, Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group will provide support and production services for projects sold by Work Baby.

“Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share that passion, and we are so excited to work with them to make these dreams reality.” ■