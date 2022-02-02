AXS TV Cooks Up Deal for 'Wahlburgers' Series

AXS TV has acquired the rights to A&E's reality series Wahlburgers, which will launch on the service February 27, AXS TV said.

The series, which ran on A&E from 2014-2019, takes viewers behind the scenes of one of the country’s most high-profile restaurant chains, as acclaimed chef Paul Wahlberg works to build a burger empire with the help of his own personal entourage led by his brothers Mark and Donnie, and their beloved mother Alma.

AXS TV will run four hours of the series each Sunday night beginning February 27.

“The Wahlbergs are one of entertainment’s most beloved families, amassing loyal fans across the realms of films, food, television, and music,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content for AXS TV in a statement. “Despite the success they have achieved, they are still the same humble boys from Boston at heart, and that undeniable charm shines throughout the hit Wahlburgers series. This show is the perfect complement to our programming roster, and I am confident our viewers are going to enjoy watching it on Sunday nights.” ■