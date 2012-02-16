Jenny McCarthy to Host NBC's 'Love in the Wild'

Jenny McCarthy, whose self-titled talk show justWednesday landed at VH1, has been announced as the host of NBC's adventure-dating

series Love in the Wild.

The show

will begin filming its second season on location in the Dominican Republic

later this month.

The first season, hosted by Darren McCullen, aired on NBC

in summer 2011 with an average 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, and was renewed for

a second season in Oct. 2011. McCarthy's appointment as host marks her first return

to the reality dating genre since her MTV series Singled Out in the 1990s.

"It's a huge advantage to have the versatile Jenny

McCarthy return to host an alternative series on our network in a genre that

she first helped to make popular on television," said Paul Telegdy, president,

alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. "She brings a

measure of unpredictability to the show's unique format and we are thrilled to

feature her charisma, enthusiasm and magnetism in this adventure series."