Jenny McCarthy to Host NBC's 'Love in the Wild'
Jenny McCarthy, whose self-titled talk show justWednesday landed at VH1, has been announced as the host of NBC's adventure-dating
series Love in the Wild.
The show
will begin filming its second season on location in the Dominican Republic
later this month.
The first season, hosted by Darren McCullen, aired on NBC
in summer 2011 with an average 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, and was renewed for
a second season in Oct. 2011. McCarthy's appointment as host marks her first return
to the reality dating genre since her MTV series Singled Out in the 1990s.
"It's a huge advantage to have the versatile Jenny
McCarthy return to host an alternative series on our network in a genre that
she first helped to make popular on television," said Paul Telegdy, president,
alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. "She brings a
measure of unpredictability to the show's unique format and we are thrilled to
feature her charisma, enthusiasm and magnetism in this adventure series."
