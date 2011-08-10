Jennifer Love Hewitt to Executive Produce, Star in Lifetime Series 'The Client List'
Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt will executive
produce and star in Lifetime's upcoming original series The Client List, premiering with 10 one-hour episodes in 2012,
Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager, Lifetime Networks announced
Wednesday.
The network has also announced a first look development
deal for series and movies with Hewitt's production company Fedora Films; the deal
includes Hewitt directing a movie for the network in the future.
The Client List,
based on the 2010 movie of the same name, will follow Hewitt as a Texas
housewife who, after her husband leaves her, takes a job in a day spa, and soon
becomes a partner in the parlor's hidden "business." Alongside Hewitt, Dannielle
Thomas, Howard Braunstein, Michael Jaffe, AJ Rinella and Jordan Budde will
serve as executive producers, with Fedora Films producing.
"Beloved by viewers, Jennifer Love Hewitt is an amazing
talent on and off the screen and we are very excited about continuing our
relationship with her on The Client List," said Dubuc. "This project falls in
line with our strategy to expand Lifetime's slate with unapologetic programming
that will surprise audiences."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.