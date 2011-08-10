Jennifer Love Hewitt to Executive Produce, Star in Lifetime Series 'The Client List'

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt will executive

produce and star in Lifetime's upcoming original series The Client List, premiering with 10 one-hour episodes in 2012,

Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager, Lifetime Networks announced

Wednesday.

The network has also announced a first look development

deal for series and movies with Hewitt's production company Fedora Films; the deal

includes Hewitt directing a movie for the network in the future.

The Client List,

based on the 2010 movie of the same name, will follow Hewitt as a Texas

housewife who, after her husband leaves her, takes a job in a day spa, and soon

becomes a partner in the parlor's hidden "business." Alongside Hewitt, Dannielle

Thomas, Howard Braunstein, Michael Jaffe, AJ Rinella and Jordan Budde will

serve as executive producers, with Fedora Films producing.

"Beloved by viewers, Jennifer Love Hewitt is an amazing

talent on and off the screen and we are very excited about continuing our

relationship with her on The Client List," said Dubuc. "This project falls in

line with our strategy to expand Lifetime's slate with unapologetic programming

that will surprise audiences."