Jennifer Lopez's 'Q'Viva! The Chosen' to Premiere on Fox Mar. 3

Jennifer Lopez's reality series Q'Viva! The Chosen will premiere on Fox Saturday, Mar. 3 through a previously announced deal for the broadcast network to carry the Latin talent show.

Q'Viva, which has Lopez, Marc Anthony and concert

director Jamie King travel through 20 countries searching for the best Latin

singers, dancers, musicians and other performers, recently premiered onUnivision to 2.2 million viewers.

The same Q'Viva episodes

will have a five-week run on Fox, airing two-hour episodes each Saturday through Apr. 7. Dialogue between the judges will be shown in English, while the

contestants will be subtitled from Spanish and Portuguese as needed.

Simon Fuller's XIX Entertainment, Lopez's NuYoRican, Anthony

and King produce the series.