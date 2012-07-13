Jennifer Lopez Says She Won't Return as 'Idol' Judge
A day after StevenTyler announced he was leaving American Idol, fellow judge Jennifer
Lopez said she also would not return to the Fox reality show for its 12th
season.
Lopez made the announcement on Ryan Seacrest's radio show
Friday morning.
"I honestly feel like just the time has come," she told
Seacrest, who is also the host of Idol. "I have to get back to doing the
other things that I do that I've put on hold because I love Idol so much."
Lopez did leave the door open for occasional appearances on Idol,
just not the full-time judging gig, saying, "I feel like no matter what you
guys need, I'm always going to be here.
I just don't know that I can be there every single day, all
the time the way we've been doing the past two years."
A spokesperson for Fox had no comment.
