Jennifer Lopez Developing Series for MTV, Musica y Mas

Jennifer Lopez is developing a new series, Amigas Inc., for Viacom's bilingual Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas.

The series, which is being produced through Lopez' production partner, Simon Fields, and veteran producer Jane Startz, is billed as an "aspirational" series based on the Lopez-inspired book series about four Miami teens who launch a party planning business.

Eight episodes have been ordered for fall 2012 for the English-language offering.