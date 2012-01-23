Jennifer Lopez Developing Series for MTV, Musica y Mas
Jennifer Lopez is developing a new series, Amigas Inc., for Viacom's bilingual Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas.
The series, which is being produced through Lopez' production partner, Simon Fields, and veteran producer Jane Startz, is billed as an "aspirational" series based on the Lopez-inspired book series about four Miami teens who launch a party planning business.
Eight episodes have been ordered for fall 2012 for the English-language offering.
