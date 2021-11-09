Jennifer Hindin To Co-Chair Telecom, Media and Tech at Wiley

Jennifer Hindin, who heads Washington, D.C., law firm Wiley‘s space and satellite group, will add co-chair of the Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) practice to her job description. She will co-chair alongside Kathy Kirby.

Hindin succeeds Ambassador David Gross , who has served as TMT co-chair since 2016. Gross remains a partner in the firm. In her current post, Hindin has advised clients on the licensing and operation of space stations, earth stations, undersea cable and international telecommunications providers.

“I am very excited to co-chair the TMT Practice with Kathy, who has been a wonderful mentor,” Hindin said. “To keep up with the success and growing client demand, we have been expanding our TMT Practice in our core FCC regulatory practice as well as into complementary areas including appellate litigation, privacy, fintech and national security. In doing so, we recruited individuals who have occupied high-level positions at the FCC, the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Department of Commerce, as well as on Capitol Hill.”

Hindin is a 25-year veteran of the firm, having joined as an associate. She is a member of both the executive and management committees.