Jennifer Dorian Named Turner Classic Movies GM

Former Turner Entertainment Networks executive Jennifer Dorian has been named general manager for Turner Classic Movies, the network said Thursday.

Dorian, who most recently served as chief strategy officer for Turner Entertainment Networks, will be charged with growing and developing the TCM classic movies brand, including the development of cross-platform opportunities, overseeing brand extensions and spearheading revenue-generating initiatives, said network executives.

"Jennifer is an incredibly smart and strategic executive as well as a standout leader with a proven track record of innovation,” said Coleman Breland, president of Turner Network Sales (TNS), to whom she will report. "She’s incredibly creative, has a keen business sense and is a master strategist; I have complete confidence she will perfectly position the TCM brand and implement successful, out-of-the-box ideas as we move the business forward into the future of the TV industry.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.