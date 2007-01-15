Jennifer Aniston To Guest Star on Season Finale of Dirt

Working together for the first time since Friends ended, Jennifer Aniston will play Tina Harrod, an editor from a competing magazine, in the season finale of the Courteney Cox vehicle, Dirt.

Cox, who produces the show on FX along with her husband David Arquette, plays Lucy Spiller, a cut throat tabloid magazine editor who will stop at nothing to get the scoop on celebrities for her publication, DirtNow.



The season finale will air on Tuesday, March 27 at 10 p.m. ET.