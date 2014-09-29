Jenna Elfman Signs Development Deal With 20th Century Fox Television

Actress Jenna Elfman has signed a development and talent-holding deal with 20th Century Fox Television, the studio announced Monday. Under the deal, Elfman will team with a writer to develop a comedy or drama project in which she would star. Elfman is in the process of meeting with writers.

Elfman starred in 20th Century Fox Television’s Dharma & Greg for five seasons on ABC, and starred in the studio’s short-lived comedy 1600 Penn on NBC. She most recently starred in the NBC comedy Growing Up Fisher, produced by Universal Television.

“[Elfman] is both a brilliant comedic leading lady and a stunning dramatic actress; she quite frankly can do everything,” said Sharon Klein, executive VP of casting for 20th Century Fox Television. “Audiences love her and so do we, as our relationship spans from Dharma all the way to 1600 Penn. We could not be more excited to be back in business developing something just for her.”

Elfman is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment, PJ Shapiro and Matt Johnson.