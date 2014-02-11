Jenn Topper Heads For Sunlight

Jenn Topper, media manager at Free Press, is exiting to become communications manager at the Sunlight Foundation, which among other things has been tracking TV broadcasters compliance with new online public file posting requirements.

Sunlight focuses on following the money trail in politics, pushing for more spending and data transparency, and keeping tabs on TV station's political files and other public files via the new FCC online database.

Topper's move follows the departure from Sunlight of Liz Bartolomeo, media director, for a post in the Washington office of communications firm, Fenton.

Tim Karr will be handling media relations in the near term.