Jeffrey McCracken Joins CNBC.com as Managing Editor

Jeffrey McCracken is joining CNBC as managing editor of CNBC.com.

McCracken had been executive editor at Bloomberg.

“As part of our expansion plans… [McCracken] will oversee the entire spectrum of digital business news, turbocharging our efforts to build the best digital business news team in the world,” said Jay Yarow, senior VP and executive editor of CNBC Digital, in a staff memo.

Prior to Bloomberg, McCracken was a business reporter at the Wall Street Journal and an automotive reporter for the Detroit Free Press.

Yarrow said that CNBC Digital has been off to a fast start this year.

“We were the fastest growing site among the top ten properties in the business news category – a position we held for all of 2016. We already set multiple traffic records this year and have posted double-digit growth,” he said.

CNBC has ambitious plans to move into additional coverage areas.

“By investing in our team, we've grown CNBC Digital and continue along the path of becoming the best business/money site in the world. You’ve already seen this with Make It, which has broadened our all things money content and rapidly built its team since launch a year ago,” he said. “We’ve also begun staffing significantly into our technology coverage, adding numerous talented reporters to our ranks and we will continue to examine every vertical with plans to hire more people.”

CNBC.com also named Jeffrey Nash as managing editor, audience growth.