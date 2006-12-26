The Jeffersons' Mike Evans Dead at 57

The AP reports that Mike Evans, the actor who portrayed Lionel on the 1970s TV series All in the Family and its successful spinoff The Jeffersons, has died of throat cancer at the age of 57.

Along with playing the role of Lionel, Evans also wrote for the series Good Times, one of the first sitcoms with an all-black cast.

Evans was replaced by Damon Evans (no relation) in the role of Lionel on The Jeffersons from 1975 to 1979, but he returned to the role from 1979 to 1981.

His final acting role was as a guest star on an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger in 2000.