Jeff Zeleny Joins ABC News as Senior WashingtonCorrespondent

New York Times political reporter Jeff Zeleny is joining

ABC News' D.C. bureau as its senior Washington correspondent where he will

cover Congress and politics.

He will report for all ABC News broadcasts and platforms and

contribute regularly to This Week with George Stephanopoulos. In a note

to staff announcing his hire, ABC News president Ben Sherwood noted Zeleny's

"exclusive reporting and prolific writing," including breaking the

news that President Obama would support a Democratic Super PAC in the 2012

campaign.

Zeleny joins ABC News as the network is refreshing its

political bench following the 2012 election. After political director Amy

Walter and senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper leftat the end of last year, Jonathan Karl, Martha Raddatz, Jim Avila and

Matthew Dowd have taken on larger roles at the D.C. bureau.

Reports last week said that New York Times reporter

Susan Saulny was also being courted by ABC News, though that has yet to be

confirmed by the network.