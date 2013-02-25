Jeff Zeleny Joins ABC News as Senior WashingtonCorrespondent
New York Times political reporter Jeff Zeleny is joining
ABC News' D.C. bureau as its senior Washington correspondent where he will
cover Congress and politics.
He will report for all ABC News broadcasts and platforms and
contribute regularly to This Week with George Stephanopoulos. In a note
to staff announcing his hire, ABC News president Ben Sherwood noted Zeleny's
"exclusive reporting and prolific writing," including breaking the
news that President Obama would support a Democratic Super PAC in the 2012
campaign.
Zeleny joins ABC News as the network is refreshing its
political bench following the 2012 election. After political director Amy
Walter and senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper leftat the end of last year, Jonathan Karl, Martha Raddatz, Jim Avila and
Matthew Dowd have taken on larger roles at the D.C. bureau.
Reports last week said that New York Times reporter
Susan Saulny was also being courted by ABC News, though that has yet to be
confirmed by the network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.