Jeff Glor to Host Daily News Program on CBS News Radio

Jeff Glor, anchor of CBS Evening News, will also deliver the day’s news on CBS News Radio. CBS News on the Hour With Jeff Glor debuts April 30. The daily newscast will be available at 5 p.m. ET to all CBS News Radio affiliates.

The program will reach more than three million listeners a week, says CBS News Radio.

“CBS News on the Hour With Jeff Glor is an opportunity to serve more news consumers than ever before through our key CBS News Radio affiliates,” said Mosheh Oinounou, executive producer of CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor. “The CBS Evening News is a 24/7 brand that extends across all platforms. With its storied history and national reach, CBS News Radio is an incredible venue for Jeff to bring his reporting to a new audience.”

Many CBS News Radio affiliates, 22 in total, simulcast CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor at 6:30 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff Glor as the anchor of CBS News on the Hour at 5:00 p.m. ET,” said Craig Swagler, general manager of CBS News Radio. “CBS News on the Hour continues a long tradition of outstanding journalism at the network, and we are thrilled to add Jeff to our daily lineup.”

Glor joined CBS News in 2007. He took over the Evening News anchor job in December.