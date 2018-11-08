Jeff Gaspin Does Development Deal With AGC Television

AGC Television has closed on a multi-year overall deal for scripted and non-scripted TV projects from Gaspin Media. Jeff Gaspin, former NBC Universal Television Entertainment chairman, heads up Gaspin Media.

AGC Television is part of AGC Studios. Stuart Ford launched AGC Studios earlier this year.

Gaspin will develop and produce content alongside Ford, AGC Television President Lourdes Diaz and AGC’s London office. He will join the AGC board.

“I’m excited to partner with AGC and work with Stuart and Lourdes as I continue to tap my entrepreneurial side,” said Gaspin. “With the resources of AGC I can truly grow Gaspin Media into a robust content company.”

Gaspin spent 19 years at NBC Universal, departing when the Comcast takeover occurred. He was previously head of programming at VH1.

He is an executive producer on LA’s Finest for Spectrum’s OTT platform and To Tell the Truth for ABC. Gaspin Media has produced First Impressions for USA, Fit to Fat for A&E and Match Made in Heaven for WE TV.

“We’re really thrilled to have an executive and producer of Jeff’s substance and experience come into the fold and we look forward to growing AGC Television and Gaspin Media as a partnership,” said Ford.