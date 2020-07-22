Jeff Foxworthy Hosts ‘What’s It Worth?’ on A&E

What It’s Worth, a series about finding unique and valuable stuff buried in people’s homes, premieres Aug. 4 on A&E. Jeff Foxworthy hosts.

“With people across the nation spending more time inside their homes than ever, this half hour series follows Jeff as he scours the country in search of truly unique possessions and collectibles with shocking dollar values—without ever leaving his Georgia man cave," said A&E.

Gina Theesfield, Christie Hatman and Chris Childers are the goods experts on the show.

Two episodes premiere Aug. 4.

A&E is on board for 10 episodes.

From their homes, Foxworthy and his experts examine trinkets and treasures to help their owners decide if they’re holding something valuable, or essentially worthless.

Foxworthy is a comedian. He has the comedy special We’ve Been Thinking on Netflix and he was a judge on NBC’s Bring the Funny.