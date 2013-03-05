Jeff Foxworthy to Host CBS' 'The American Baking Competition'

Comedian Jeff

Foxworthy has been tapped as the host of CBS' new summer competition series The American Baking Competition.

The series, based on

the format of the U.K.'s The Great

British Bake Off, will premiere May 29 at 8 p.m. ET. U.K. baker Paul

Hollywood, who is a judge on the British series, and Marcela Valladolid will

serve as the judges on the show.

The American Baking Competition is executive produced by Richard

McKerrow and Jay Bienstock and produced by Love Productions Ltd.