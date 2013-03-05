Jeff Foxworthy to Host CBS' 'The American Baking Competition'
Comedian Jeff
Foxworthy has been tapped as the host of CBS' new summer competition series The American Baking Competition.
The series, based on
the format of the U.K.'s The Great
British Bake Off, will premiere May 29 at 8 p.m. ET. U.K. baker Paul
Hollywood, who is a judge on the British series, and Marcela Valladolid will
serve as the judges on the show.
The American Baking Competition is executive produced by Richard
McKerrow and Jay Bienstock and produced by Love Productions Ltd.
