Jeff Foxworthy to Host Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
By Ben Grossman
Fox will use comedian Jeff Foxworthy as the host of its new quiz show, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
The new series puts adults in a classroom setting and forces them to answer questions from 1st grade through 5th grade textbooks.
"Jeff Foxworthy’s humor is an ideal complement to this family-friendly format," said Executive Producer Mark Burnett in a press release.
As previously announced, the show will debut February 27 with its first four episodes getting a plush post-American Idol launching pad.
