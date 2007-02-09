Jeff Foxworthy to Host Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

Fox will use comedian Jeff Foxworthy as the host of its new quiz show, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

The new series puts adults in a classroom setting and forces them to answer questions from 1st grade through 5th grade textbooks.

"Jeff Foxworthy’s humor is an ideal complement to this family-friendly format," said Executive Producer Mark Burnett in a press release.

As previously announced, the show will debut February 27 with its first four episodes getting a plush post-American Idol launching pad.

