J.D. Myers to Head Cox Virginia Systems

Cox Communications has named J.D. Myers, II to head its Virginia cable operations.

Myers, who will be senior VP and region manager, had been heading the systems in an interim capacity since the exit of Gary McCollum earlier this year.

Myers heads up 2,400 employees and operations across Virginia, which includes Hampton Roads, Roanoke, and D.C. suburban systems in Fredericksburg and Fairfax County. Before taking the interim post, he had headed up Northern Virginia operations.

He is currently chair-elect of the Virginia Cable Telecommunications Association.

Back in November, McCollum lost his bid for a Virginia (Seventh District) State Senate seat.

It was a tough campaign, with McCollum accused by Republicans of misreporting his military service (he said it was an error and apologized) and catching heat for being on leave from Cox while drawing a salary, which his opponents said should have been declared by Cox as a campaign contribution.