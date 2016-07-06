Jay Roth Named Head of Marketing at Dish

Dish named Jay Roth senior VP and CMO.

Roth, previously with JPMorgan Chase, will be responsible for marketing, advertising and consumer insights. He will report to Warren Schlichting, executive VP of marketing, programming and media sales at Dish, when he starts his new job later this summer.

“Dish is all about challenging the pay-TV industry’s status quo," said Schlichting. "We believe Jay’s precision marketing experience and approach to the entire 360-degree consumer experience will be a strong complement to Dish’s bias towards innovation and service in the highly competitive pay-TV landscape."

Roth led Chase’s direct-to-consumer marketing efforts for its banking and home loan organizations. Before Chase, he worked in marketing at Bank One.

“I’m proud to join a company with the vision to break through new frontiers, and I’m excited to lead Dish marketing organization as we navigate a changing pay-TV environment," Roth said.