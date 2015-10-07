Jay Leno Returns to ‘The Tonight Show’

A familiar face returned to The Tonight Show Tuesday with Jay Leno subbing in for Jimmy Fallon during the monologue.

After Fallon feigned pulling his hamstring, Leno rattled off a handful of jokes at the expense of presidential candidates and the Kardashians.

“You know, a lot of people think that when the Republican field begins to clear, it’ll be down to Jeb Bush and Donald Trump, kind of like the race between the tortoise and the bad hair.”

Leno’s weekly, one-hour series Jay Leno’s Garage, exploring the world of cars, will premiere on CNBC on Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSXeGLImW_E[/embed]