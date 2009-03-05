Jay Leno Booked For 'The View'

Jay Leno will be appearing on ABC after all.

The Tonight Show host will appear as a guest on The View March 10.

Leno, who is being replaced by Conan O'Brien as host of The Tonight Show June 1, was rumored to be considering a jump to ABC once his contract with NBC allowed him to do so. In December NBC announced it would be giving him the 10 p.m. weekday slot in an effort to keep him with the company and not in competition with O'Brien's Tonight Show.

Leno will be appearing on The View the day after fellow late night host (and ABC talent) Jimmy Kimmel makes his first appearance on the daytime talker.