Jay Howell Named GM at CBS-Owned KDKA-WPCW Pittsburgh

Jay Howell has been named VP and general manager of KDKA-WPCW Pittsburgh, the CBS Television Stations-owned outlets in DMA No. 24. Howell, currently VP and general manager of CBS-owned KOVR-KMAX Sacramento, starts in Pittsburgh in July. He succeeds Chris Pike, who retired in May.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Jay’s enthusiasm, long track record of success and great local connections leading our operations in Pittsburgh,” said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations. “KDKA has long been one of the top stations in the country and we are pleased to have Jay moving back home to help us build on its great legacy and continue to grow our business on the digital platforms that will ensure our future success.”

Howell’s father John was general manager of WPXI Pittsburgh from 1984-2001. Howell, who graduated from Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Mellon University, spent the first ten years of his career with WTOV in nearby Steubenville, Ohio.

“As much as I have loved my time in Sacramento and the great team we have at CBS 13 and KMAX, coming home to Pittsburgh and having the privilege of working at KDKA is a dream come true for me and my family,” Howell said. “I am grateful to Peter for giving me this amazing opportunity and look forward to working with my new colleagues in Pittsburgh and collectively raising the bar with how we serve our loyal viewers, community partners and advertisers.”

Howell added that the only downside of the Pittsburgh move “is getting flooded with requests from family members and friends, asking for Steelers tickets.”

Prior to joining CBS Television Stations in August 2017, Howell was VP of broadcast markets for Media General. Howell spent four years as a member of the CBS affiliates board.

Howell’s background also includes more than 13 years with LIN Media, most recently as VP, television (2013-14), where he oversaw operations for 46 stations in 23 markets. Prior to that, he was a regional VP (2012-13), and previously spent 11 years as VP/general manager of WPRI- WNAC Providence.