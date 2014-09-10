Jay Carney Joins CNN

Former White House press secretary Jay Carney will join CNN as a political commentator.

Carney will contribute to numerous programs across CNN platforms as well as special political programming. His first appearance will be Wednedsay night as President Obama addresses the nation during primetime at 9 p.m. ET on his strategy with ISIS.

"Jay's unique experience as both a journalist and a White House press secretary make him an invaluable voice for the network as we cover the final two years of the Obama Administration and look ahead to the coming campaigns," said Sam Feist, CNN’s senior VP and Washington Bureau chief. "We're fortunate to have Jay on our air tonight to provide analysis and insight surrounding the President's address to the nation."

Carney was the White House press secretary under Obama since early 2011; he resigned from his post in June of this year.