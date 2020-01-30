Jason Segel’s ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ Starts on AMC March 1

Anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere premieres on AMC March 1. Jason Segel created the show and stars. Sally Field, Andre Benjamin and Eve Lindley also star.

The ten-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t put their finger on what it is. The foursome is brought together by chance when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding behind the veil of everyday life. “As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic,” said AMC.

Dispatches has a two-night premiere, on March 1 and March 2.

Segel starred in How I Met Your Mother and Freaks and Geeks. His films include Knocked Up, The Muppets and This is 40.

Benjamin was part of the hip-hop duo Outkast.

AMC Studios is producing Dispatches From Elsewhere. Executive producers are Segel, Scott Rudin, Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Alethea Jones. Friedman is the showrunner.