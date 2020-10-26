Jason Lee's 'Hollywood Unlocked' to Debut on Fox Soul

Entertainment podcast and syndicated radio show Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee [UNCENSORED] is now a TV series coming to digital TV network, Fox Soul, starting Friday, Oct. 30, and continuing on Fridays at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET, the network said Monday.

“I'm excited to join the Fox Soul digital television network and bring our show to TV. This is all coming at a perfect time for us. We started as a podcast, expanded to a successful nationally syndicated radio show with iHeart Radio, and now to have the opportunity to expand to a network that believes in us is amazing,” said Lee, the show’s executive producer and host, in a statement. Lee is simultaneously launching production company Sutter Street Productions.

“It’s a very exciting time for Hollywood Unlocked and my brand. I, along with DJ Damage and my newest co-host Blue Telusma, will deliver can’t-miss content for Fox Soul subscribers, and as our loyalists know, the show is always full of surprises, celebrity guests and we definitely spill lots of tea!”

"I've always hoped Jason and I would have the chance to work together, and the opportunity is finally right," said James DuBose, head of programming and executive producer, Fox Soul, also in a statement. "The way he has ingrained himself into the world of pop culture makes his Hollywood Unlocked show a perfect addition to our current lineup of Fox Soul programming."

The star of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and MTV’s Wild ‘N Out gained recognition for his then podcast and blog when he was the first to break the news that Kylie Jenner’s partner Tristan Thompson was cheating with her best friend, Jordyn Woods. Since then, Hollywood Unlocked has gone on to break more news as well as score exclusive interviews with celebrities such as Cardi B and Floyd Mayweather.

Lee debuted Hollywood Unlocked in 2015. The Fox Television Stations launched Fox Soul in January 2020 as an over-the-top digital network targeting Black Americans.

Lee is executive producer and host of Hollywood Unlocked while DuBose also serves as executive producer. Tarvenia Jones serves as co-executive producer for Fox Soul.