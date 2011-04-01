Japan Earthquake Special Draws 7 Million for PBS

PBS' Japan's Killer Quake, which premiered on March 30, became the most watched NOVA episode for the network in five years, drawing 7 million viewers.

The

one-hour documentary featured first person accounts from survivors, as

well as interviews with experts and scientists. Along with giving a

detailed account of the days events, Japan's Killer Quake put the disaster in scientific context.

"These numbers underscore the trust that viewers have in PBS and NOVA's commitment to providing them with the scientific context for important unfolding events," added Howard Swartz, EP, WGBH.