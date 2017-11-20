Janiot Joins Univision

Patricia Janiot, senior anchor of CNN en Español, has joined Univision.



Janiot will co-anchor the Spanish-language nets late night newscast, Noticiero Univision Edición Nocturna, with Enrique Acevedo starting in January. She will also co-anchor weekly primetime news magazine, Aquí y Ahora (Here and Now), and launch a digital news program focused on Latin America.



María Elena Salinas signaled last August she planned to leave her post as anchor of Univision News at the end of the year.



At CNN, Janiot had been principal anchor for CNNE's primetime news, Panorama Mundial.



Her local station background includes anchoring stints at KMEX-TV Los Angeles and WXTV New York, both Univision stations.



“The addition of Patricia Janiot to our outstanding team of celebrated journalists is one more feather in the cap for Univision News, and we’re thrilled to have her on board,” stated Daniel Coronell, president, Univision News, in a statement.



Janiot said the move from CNN was a tough call, but she was ready to tackle something new.