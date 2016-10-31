Jane Seymour Cast in CMT’s ‘His Wives & Daughters’

Jane Seymour has been cast in the soapy comedy His Wives & Daughters on CMT. She will play Lorna Larson Banks, a “gorgeous, tough-as-nails and force-to-be-reckoned-with first wife,” says CMT, of Eddie Ray Banks, a fictitious country music legend and womanizer.

Seymour’s Lorna is a country star in her own right. As the title suggests, the show is centered on the wives and daughters of Eddie Ray. When his estranged family is brought together unexpectedly, tempers flare and old rivalries resurface.

Show production starts in January.

Part of Viacom, CMT’s scripted projects include the new season of Nashville starting Jan. 5, Million Dollar Quartet in March and the second season of Still the King in the spring.

Seymour has picked up a number of Emmys and Golden Globes across her career and was named recipient of the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) in 2000, given to her by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. Seymour’s past films include James Bond picture Live and Let Die and comedy Wedding Crashers. Her television credits include Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.

His Wives & Daughters is written, created and co-executive produced by Dina Chapman and Steve Sessions, with Jayson Dinsmore and Julia Silverton as executive producers for CMT.