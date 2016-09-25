Jane Pauley Named Host of ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

Jane Pauley has been named the new anchor of CBS Sunday Morning, succeeding Charles Osgood, who retires Sept. 25 after 22 years on the job, and 45 years at CBS News. Osgood and Pauley announced it on air Sunday; her first broadcast in the new role Oct. 9.

“Jane Pauley is the ideal host for the most wide-ranging news program on American culture, our beloved CBS Sunday Morning broadcast,” said David Rhodes, CBS News president. “Charles Osgood is a television news legend—and so is Jane Pauley.”

Pauley joined CBS Sunday Morning as a contributor in 2014 and has been a substitute host. She’s the recipient of multiple Emmys, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement and the Gracie Allen Award from the Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television. Pauley is also a member of the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.

Pauley began her network television career in 1976 as a co-host of NBC’s Today. She spent 13 years on the broadcast, and a decade as the anchor of Dateline NBC, starting in 1992. She was the host of the syndicated daytime series The Jane Pauley Show in 2004.

“Charles Osgood set the standard for CBS Sunday Morning,” Pauley said. “And it’s a great honor to be given the chance to further our show’s legacy of excellence. I look forward to bringing loyal viewers the kind of engaging, original reporting that has made the broadcast so irresistible for so long.”

Married to Doonesbury cartoonist Garry Trudeau, Pauley has written two books, the memoir Skywriting: A Life Out of the Blue and Your Life Calling: Reimagining the Rest of Your Life.