Jane Pauley Hosting Boomer Shows for RLTV

Jane Pauley will host two new programs from RLTV on how the baby

boomer generation is adjusting to life after 50 as the last of the demographic -born

between 1946-1964 -- prepare to join the AARP set next year.

RLTV, which is targeted to the 50-plus demo, is teamed with

AARP on the pair of two-hour shows, which are slated for Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 at

9 p.m.

Boomers 2.0: A

Generation Re-Imagined, which will air on Jan. 31, is a documentary, while Rethink 50+ is a town hall meeting with

industry executives looking at how media markets to a generation that grew up

at the same time as the TV industry. Boomers

2.0 will re-air at 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 as well as the lead-in to the town

hall.

Among industry execs who will participate in the town hall

program include CBS chief research officer David Poltrack, NBC Research president

Alan Wurtzel and New York Times ad

columnist Stuart Elliot.

Pauley, the former Today

and Nightline anchor, is AARP's Today show contributor.