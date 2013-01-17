Jane Pauley Hosting Boomer Shows for RLTV
Jane Pauley will host two new programs from RLTV on how the baby
boomer generation is adjusting to life after 50 as the last of the demographic -born
between 1946-1964 -- prepare to join the AARP set next year.
RLTV, which is targeted to the 50-plus demo, is teamed with
AARP on the pair of two-hour shows, which are slated for Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 at
9 p.m.
Boomers 2.0: A
Generation Re-Imagined, which will air on Jan. 31, is a documentary, while Rethink 50+ is a town hall meeting with
industry executives looking at how media markets to a generation that grew up
at the same time as the TV industry. Boomers
2.0 will re-air at 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 as well as the lead-in to the town
hall.
Among industry execs who will participate in the town hall
program include CBS chief research officer David Poltrack, NBC Research president
Alan Wurtzel and New York Times ad
columnist Stuart Elliot.
Pauley, the former Today
and Nightline anchor, is AARP's Today show contributor.
